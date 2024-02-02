Fernando del Águila, also remembered by his nicknames Largo or Dubi Dubi, is a celebrity in the world of Peruvian comedy. This actor made thousands of viewers laugh after his participation in programs directed by Carlos Álvarez and Jorge Benavides. His disappearance from the small screen caused his followers to wonder what happened to the life of this master of humor. In a recent interview, the comedian reappeared and told what did he do after completely abandoning the world of cameras and flashes.

Fernando del Águila He was recently interviewed by YouTuber Carlos Orozco, who asked him why he did not return to work with his friends and colleagues. Jorge Benavides and Carlos Alvarez.

“I have already completed my cycle. Everything has its end like the song. Because of my physical condition, I also abandoned television, it was no longer working,” he said.

In that line, Fernando del Águila expressed his annoyance at not receiving a economic remuneration as an artist who gave his life to humor for several years.

“Television is ungrateful, I feel indignation as a person and human being, because at the age I am, I do not have a pension and insurance…The only thing I have is medical care… I don't receive a single penny, there are many colleagues who died alone and abandoned… It makes you think, after bringing so much joy to people… Some say to me: 'Why didn't you save bread for May?' And I ask you: How many days are there in a month? Yes, I have done it, but in 31 days it ends… I have worked on the small screen, but that does not mean that I have enough money,” were the comedian's words.

How old is the comic actor Fernando del Águila?

In conversation with the youtuber Carlos Orozco, the comedian Fernando del Águila He revealed that he is currently 74 years old.

Fernando del Águila worked with Jorge Benavides. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/YouTube/Carlos Orozco/Diffusion

What does the comic actor Fernando del Águila do?

The comedian Fernando del Águila works as a candy seller in Union street for 14 years. Their working hours begin at 3:00 pm and end at 7:00 pm.

This comedian also receives tips from passersby who recognize him and want to take a photo with him. “It fascinates me to be there… People sometimes give me a little coin and for me everything adds up… I don't bother with that,” commented the popular Dubi Dubi.

In conversation with Carlos Orozco, the comic actor pointed out that at first he sold passion fruit water in buckets and then he focused on selling sweets on the recommendation of a friend. “Once I tried offering lollipops and for what, they started buying me and I stayed with that business,” he added.