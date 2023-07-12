Fernando Clavijo will become the eleventh president of the Canary Islands this Friday after achieving the vote in favor of the 38 deputies of the Popular Party (PP), the Gomera Socialist Association (ASG) and the AHI herreños, their partners for the new Government of the autonomous community.

The vote on the candidacy of the leader of the Canary Islands Coalition this Wednesday in the Canary Islands Parliament had 32 votes against the deputies of PSOE, NC and Vox, and no abstentions. This Friday, July 14, he will take office, while the new councilors of the Government of the Canary Islands will do so on Saturday. This Monday, the 17th, the first Governing Council of the legislature that begins is scheduled to be held.

Clavijo thus recovers the Government of the Canary Islands, which he already presided over between 2015 and 2019 with the support of the PSOE. He succeeds the socialist Ángel Víctor Torres as the presidency of the Canary Islands, whose party was the winner of the May 28 elections, but without the necessary majority to reissue the progressive pact.

In his last speech before the plenary session before being sworn in, the nationalist sent a message tinged with hope for the next four years, once again making use of cinematographic references. If on Tuesday he brought the character of ‘Yoda’ from Star Wars to the plenary session, this Wednesday he launched that “The Canary Islands are not trapped in time”, in reference to the film of the same name. «She is not condemned to continue at the tail of poverty or job creation. Just give up. We will fight this chronic disease as we have in the past.”

Already invested as president of the Canary Islands, Clavijo has been “very excited” about the new legislature, despite the “enormous challenges” he faces, and has called for “unity” among his government partners, as well as It has invited “all forces and social agents” to participate in political decisions.

In the first hundred days of the Government, those marked by tradition to allow a new Government to start up, it will seek to comply with what is established in the General State Budgets and to lay the foundations for a review of Canarian taxation to increase the disposable income of families, as he declared to journalists at the gates of Parliament.

His main partner in the new government, the popular Manuel Domínguez, has announced his “absolute loyalty” to the new president, assuring that “there will never be betrayal by the PP” as long as they work together on a “solid and stable” pact.