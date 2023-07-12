Four decades after the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandia teenager who lived in the Vatican, the investigators of this enigmatic case contemplate the possibility that it was a family tragedy.

​

Emanuela Orlandi, 15, whose father worked for the Vatican, disappeared after a music class in the center of Rome on June 22, 1983.

Since then, the case, which has given rise to a series on Netflix, has generated multiple theses, never proven, and continues to fascinate Italians against the background of conspiracy theories involving the secret services, the mafia, the high Vatican authorities and Freemasonry.

Information disseminated by the private television the7 they open a new track, suggesting that it could be a family crime.

In 2012, family and friends of Emanuela Orlandi remembered the young woman during an act in her memory held in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican. (Archive)

According to the7the Vatican prosecutor recently delivered to his Roman counterpart an exchange of letters between a high dignitary of the Holy See and a priest, in September 1983, three months after the girl’s disappearance.

Secretary of State Agostino Casaroli, number two in the Vatican, then wrote to a priest, who had been spiritual adviser to the Orlandi family.

With this letter, Casaroli was looking for confirmation that NatalinaEmanuela’s older sister, he had been a victim of sexual abuse by his uncle Mario Meneguzzialready deceased.

The confessor acknowledged that the girl had told him the facts. The girl was forbidden to talk about it on pain of losing her job in the cafeteria of the Chamber of Deputies, run by her uncle.

Information broadcast by private television the7 they open a new track on the case. (Archive) Photo: Fabio Frustaci / EFE

The investigators already knew these facts, since they were confirmed by Natalina Orlandi herself, according to The7.

Meneguzzi had contacts with the internal security services at the time, responded to several anonymous calls received by the Orlandi family and avoided an investigation without authorities knowing how, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The robot portrait of the man who was seen with Emanuela Orlandi on June 22, 1983, the day of her disappearance, resembles that of the uncle.

But Emanuela’s brother, Pietrohis sister natalina and his lawyer, Laura Segrowho pressured the Vatican and the Rome prosecutor’s office to reopen the case in 2023, They don’t believe in the clue.

Orlandi family at odds

Precisely, the family of Emanuela Orlandi criticized this Tuesday the Italian media that pointed to an uncle as a suspect, accusing him of “abusing” his sister, and denounced alleged leaks from the Holy See.

natalinaaccompanied by the family lawyer Laura Segro, categorically denied that hypothesis before the foreign press and explained that “there was no sexual abuse” but “simple verbal courtship.”

“In 1978 we worked together and my uncle made some simple verbal courtships, like small gifts, but when he understood that he had no chance, he stopped. I only told my boyfriend Andrea, today my husband, and my father confessor,” said Natalina.

My uncle made a few simple verbal courtships (…) but when he understood that he had no chance, he stopped.

The sister of the missing girl He denounced this “leak” for the damage caused to his aunt, Meneguzzi’s widow, and his cousins.

Natalina recalled that she was received by Cardinal Angelo Becciu, then number 2 of the Vatican Secretary of State and today disgraced by a financial scandal, and that he warned her that if they revealed her files, her confession would also come to light.

Brother Orlandi, PietroVisibly angry, he regretted in the first place that “a secret confession” had been leaked and expressed that at first he thought it was carrion: “I did not expect them to fall so low,” he said.

In addition, he clarified that the day Emanuela disappeared, his uncle was on vacation “away” and then questioned the intention of this information leak.

“They point the finger at my uncle, but why don’t they go against these three or four pedophile cardinals?” he lamented, later accusing the Vatican of blowing up an investigation commission in the Italian Parliament.

“I think that the Vatican is trying not to assume its responsibility and to pass it on to other people (…) They do not want the commission because it would come out of everything“, said Pietro Orlandi, to later ask the pope to “take action on the matter”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With information from EFE and AFP