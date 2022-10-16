Fernando Armas continues to unleash laughter in the public through media such as radio and television; However, one of his most remembered steps on the small screen was when he served as a judge on the imitation program “I am” which was transmitted by Latin and where he shared roles with talented characters like Ricardo Morán and Maricarmen Marín.

However, his stage in the aforementioned space returned to the fore after the comic actor revealed some never-told details.

What did Fernando Armas say about his companions from “Yo Soy”?

The comedian offered an interview for the YouTube channel of Carlos Orozco, where he shared some unknown passages of his personal life, in addition, he reviewed his artistic career. Among them, he spoke about the way in which the judges of the Latina game show gave their comments to the participants. “Everything they spoke they read” he stated.

Ferdinand Arms narrated that both Maricarmen Marín and Ricardo Morán were part of a WhatsApp group where they received guidelines from the various singing teachers who worked for the program and which he would later join.

“Ricardo (Morán) had to go on a trip and asks to be put in the WhatsApp group. That’s when I realized that everything was there. In other words, the only one who knew more was me in the end because they were plagiarizing” detailed the outstanding character.

Next, the comedian, who is about to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his program in a well-known local media, revealed that he had to study singing to have greater theoretical and technical knowledge when evaluating the performance of the various imitators.

Fernando Armas worried about Óscar Gayoso

In the middle of the same interview, the comedian also referred to the whereabouts of his partner Óscar Gayoso, about whom no information has been known for a long time: “I was asking about him three or four weeks ago. What will become of the life of Óscar Gayoso, I have never seen him again. The last we knew, he had cancer. I hope he’s okay, I don’t know (where is he). From here we send a hug to Óscar”.

Óscar Gayoso and Fernando Armas worked together on TV. Photo: Composition LR / Youtube / ATV

Fernando Armas after Melissa Paredes’ ampay: “I will never trust polarized moons”

Fernando Armas made a joke about the ampay starring Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda, who is his dance partner in Reinas del show. As recalled, in the images released, both appear in a compromising situation, inside a vehicle with dark windows.

After this scandal, many characters from the local show business have referred to the subject and the comedian has not been the exception. Through his social networks, Armas, faithful to his style, indicated that he does not trust the tinted windows, since Magaly Medina’s cameras managed to capture what was happening inside the truck.

“Seriously, there is no longer any confidence, one believes that something like this would never be seen, but life gives you a blow, nothing is hidden,” the actor initially said on his official Twitter account.

In addition to Fernando Armas, which characters were judges in ‘Yo soy’?

In addition to Ferdinand Armsother jurors that the program ‘Yo soy’ had were:

Ricardo Moran

Maricarmen Marin

‘Carloncho’

kathy palm

Magdyel Ugaz

Johana San Miguel

Tony Succar

angel lopez

Mauri Stern

George Henderson

Janick Flowerpot

Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi