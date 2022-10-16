From -91 to +14: comeback completed by Francesco Bagnaia two races from the conclusion of the 2022 MotoGP championship, which seems increasingly far from the hands of Fabio Quartararo. El Diablo once again remained in hell today at Phillip Island first with a long and then with a crash that ousted him from the Australian Grand Prix in which he lost the lead in the Drivers’ Championship to Pecco’s advantage.

The official Ducati rider concluded in third position as best rider of the Borgo Panigale house behind Alex Rins and Marc Marquez, splendid today with Suzuki and Honda at Phillip Island. Bagnaia with the average at the front in the final had no more rubber and admitted that psychologically his race changed when he read on the blackboard about Quartararo’s departure.

This is the analysis of Francesco Bagnaia to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP: “We decided to run with the medium front because I couldn’t warm it up unfortunately, I didn’t have a good feeling. The average in the last 6 laps was destroyed, and I was losing a lot in distance. I knew the other two would attack me, but in general I took her home and wanted to try and finish as far up front as possible. My race changed a lot when I read from the blackboard that Fabio was out, and at that moment I also accepted a podium as a result, but until then the goal was to win. We were finally able to load the front tire, now we can tell. Previously I was most likely losing because of my driving style or my setting that always took me wide and I couldn’t close the lines, and finally starting from the PL4 we managed, even if it was a small change in reality . Having the front tire attached here makes a lot of difference, especially at Turn-3, 8, 11 and 12. After the change we were able to be further ahead, but we also went to wear out the front tire more, so it was definitely a balance positive, but that in the last few laps has precluded me from attacking, but that’s okay ”.

This group race as predicted has delivered to Bagnaia the head of the World Cupbut it’s early to celebrate: “It was incredible, because many times I went there and said ‘now I push’, but I knew that I would then lose, because Martin had a good pace but he pushed a lot in the first laps and lost some grip, but the same thing happened to me: despite taking care of the tires, I wore a lot of the left side of the front, so it was a management race. It hadn’t happened for a while, but the group was really strong. I did not expect to have such a slow pace, I would have liked to turn down to 1:29, but I would not have made it. I’m happy for the classification, not too happy for the race because a victory is always a victory, but at the moment being 1st in the championship is very important, I don’t want to gloat yet, however ”.