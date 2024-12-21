One more season Fernando Alonso will race in Formula 1. At 43 years old, the Asturian will return to racing with Aston Martin in 2025. Among his rivals there will be new faces and many young people. In fact, up to seven pilots were born after March 4, 2001the day on which the Spaniard debuted in the highest motorsport competition.

The youngest on the grid for the next season, which starts in March, is Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The 18-year-old Italian will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and will be George Russell’s new partner. It was born in 2006, the year in which Fernando Alonso won his second F1 World Championship.

At Haas will be the Englishman Oliver Bearman, 19 years old. He already competed in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, replacing Carlos Sainz, who had recently undergone surgery, at Ferrari last season. Now he will be Esteban Ocon’s partner. In 2005, his year of birth, Alonso was crowned for the first time as Formula 1 world champion.

At 20 years old, the Frenchman Isack Hadjar joins the grid in Racing Bulls and the Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto, Fernando Alonso’s pupilat Sauber. When they were both born, the current Aston Martin driver had already been in the elite for three years and had a spectacular start in Indianapolis.

The Australian Jack Doohan21, also joins the Formula 1 adventure. He will do so with Alpine, while Liam Lawson22, will accompany Max Verstappen at Red Bull.





Oscar Piastri also joins this list of young drivers who were not even born when Fernando Alonso debuted in Formula 1. The Australian from McLaren, with two victories already in the top category, He was born on April 6, 2001, just a month after after the Spaniard made his debut at the Australian Grand Prix that year.