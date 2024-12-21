Far from preferring to hide their romance from the public, Alejandro Sanz and Candela Marquez They already boast on social networks about the love they have had since they began a relationship several months ago, including rumors. The couple exchanged messages through posts on Instagram and a short time later they posed together for the first time in a photocall. After going through a complicated personal stage in which mental health was very present, Alejandro Sanz could not hide how excited he is with Márquez, with whom he has not ruled out wedding plans, as he declared to the press this month.

“Who knows,” Sanz responded to the question of whether he would want to marry Candela, whom he defines as “an incredible woman” who has “many good things.” Although the link may take a while to arrive, for the moment the couple is living happy moments declaring their love with every opportunity that arises. This is what Candela did in the last hours for a very special reason. On December 18, Alejandro Sanz blew out the candles for his 56th birthday and he did so on a day in which many surprises and some gifts from Márquez awaited him, who could have acted as the architect of the plans he lived with Sanz for their anniversary. .

«This is how my birthday began and ended. From the first blink of the day to the last, excitement and surprise took over me. Thank you all for inventing days like this, to my children, to my love, to my people and to each person who dedicated their time to congratulate me. “I feel happy, lucky and grateful,” the singer wrote in the publication he shared on his social networks to show the funniest and most exciting moments that were captured from the day he celebrated his 56th birthday in style.

As Sanz advanced on Instagram, the day began with a romantic declaration of love from Candela. As soon as the singer woke up, he discovered that his partner had decorated the garden of their house with red and white balloons and rose petals with which he wrote on the ground: “Ale, congratulations. I love you”. But the nice gesture didn’t stop there. His girlfriend was waiting for the singer downstairs along with a group of mariachis who sang to him under the window led by an excited Márquez after finally revealing the surprise he had been preparing for his partner.









After the beautiful morning, at night Alejandro and Candela enjoyed an authentic birthday party in which there was no shortage of music, friends and love. As can be seen in the images that the couple has shared on their social networks, in a large room decorated as the perfect setting for graffiti artists, the singer finished off the day with a themed party with a street and urban ‘dress code’. All the guests dressed in tracksuits, with sneakers and sunglasses and made up with temporary tattoos gathered to watch the artist blow out the candles on a cake also decorated with a ‘breakdance’ theme, the dance style with which they also delighted the singer a group of professional dancers.

At the party, attended by friends of the singer such as the footballer Joaquin Sanchez or the singer Ana GuerraAlejandro and Candela were more complicit than ever, posing together in photographs and kissing in public without hiding their love. Before ending the day, she congratulated the artist again but this time writing on the car window on the way home, where the singer’s daughter wanted to give her father a special moment at the piano.