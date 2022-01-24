Mexico.- After the National Coordinator of the Citizen Movement (MC), Dante Delgado Rannauro, stated that soon his party would be the most important opposition in Mexico, deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña responded with a cartoon about.

It was on his verified Twitter account “@fernandeznorona”, that the PT leader shared the work of “Monero Hernández”. The illustration shows the current governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez; the one from Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia Sepulveda already Robert Palazuelos that could compete for the executive in Quintana Roo, in images considered by users as “humiliating”.

The three characters mentioned they appear opposite each other in notorious reference to the image used to represent the theory of evolution by Charles Darwin, the first is Alfaro Ramírez, followed by García Sepúlveda and finally the “Black Diamond” already with the body of a monkey and tongue out.

“@MovCiudadanoMX affirms that it will soon be the most important opposition force in MX, and that for that reason it does not combine with parties such as @AccionNacional or @PRI_Nacional, however its speech, the facts and its evolution show that it is very similar to these,” he wrote Fernandez Norona next to the caricature.

Citizen Movement goes for the presidency of Mexico

During an interview on the YouTube channel “Latinus_us”, published under the name “#TeneBrozo”, Dante Delgado stated that Movimiento Ciudadano will win the presidency of Mexico in 2024 when Andrés Manuel López Obrador ends his six-year term.

In addition, the national coordinator of MC stressed that AMLO himself already knows that his party will be the next to govern the country, arguing that he knows it like almost no one else in the political environment.

To support his ideas, he spoke about strong characters in the so-called “Orange Movement”, such as Enrique Alfaro, Mariana Rodríguez, Samuel García and Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas himself, son of the beloved politician assassinated during his presidential campaign on March 23, 1994 in Tijuana Baja California.