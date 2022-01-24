After more than two years of waiting, on January 9, the second season of euphoria, the series created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya in the role of the troubled young Rue.

However, in the first episode, the leading role was in charge of Fez, the drug trafficker played by Angus Cloud, of whom more was known about his childhood and who ended up taking revenge on Nate, the hateful character played by Jacob Elordi.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman: new teaser shows the funeral scene in detail

Angus Cloud as Fezco. Photo: HBO Max

Fez in Euphoria 2

Although the season only takes a few episodes, Fezco has already shown that he will be one of the great stars of this new installment. The confrontation he had with Nate and a possible courtship between him and Lexi Howard makes him one of the most interesting characters for fans.

Without a doubt, Fezco is one of the most faceted characters and Angus Cloud is playing him perfectly.

Who is Angus Cloud?

To the surprise of many, Angus Cloud had no previous acting experience before Euphoria. The young actor had studied at an Oakland art school, but had plans to go into production and not acting. However, a casting agent named Jennifer Veditti discovered him on the streets of Brooklyn and suggested he audition. It was thus, by chance, that Cloud entered the world of entertainment.

Fezco has a younger brother named Ashtray. Photo: Instagram

After his first experience with the HBO series, other projects began to come to him, such as the 2021 film North Hollywood, directed by Mikey Alfred and produced by pharrell Williams. For this year, 2022, it is expected to see him in films such as the thriller Your lucky day and the film The things they carried, where he will share a cast with Tom Hardy, Bill Skarsgård and others.