The missing continent

The one between Lewis Hamilton and the African continent has always been a special relationship. The Englishman has visited many countries on the continent – ​​this summer he travelled through Morocco, Senegal, Benin, Mozambique and Madagascar – and has always supported the need for Formula 1 to return to hold a race in Africa.

The last African GP in the history of the Circus dates back to the now distant 1993, when the season opened in Kyalami, South Africa. Since then there has often been talk of the possibility of returning to visit the only continent missing from the calendar, but nothing concrete has ever followed up the nice speeches. In recent times, however, a strong interest has emerged in the South Africa and – to everyone’s surprise – also of the Rwanda to be able to host an F1 race.

Political support

Speaking at a press conference in Zandvoort, Hamilton stressed that the time is ripe for an African GP and confirmed that he is in contact with both countries to try to help the projects come to fruition. A confirmation of the great commitment shown by the future Ferrari driver came from Gayton McKenzieMinister of Sport, Arts and Culture of the Republic of South Africa.

In a tweet McKenzie reposted an article from a local website that talked about Hamilton’s commitment to South Africa and Rwanda and commented: “We really appreciate Lewis Hamilton’s help and we will make sure that this time (the Grand Prix) arrivals in South Africa. I also want to thank Minister Patricia De Lille (Minister of Tourism) for her passion and help“. Africa’s dream therefore goes on.