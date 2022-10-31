At home, in the week of the attack on Pablo Marì, Palladino’s team went ahead in the 57th minute thanks to a penalty from Petagna. But the rossoblù find the draw in the 63rd minute and the winning goal in the 70th minute

Bologna wins 2-1 in Monza in comeback and leads the Brianza area in the standings. After the penalty of Petagna, the goals of Ferguson and Orsolini define the success of the Emilians.

Better Bologna – In the evening dedicated to Luis Fernando Ruggieri, the only victim of last Thursday’s attack at the Assago shopping center in which Pablo Marì was also injured (yesterday shirt for him with the words “Forza Pablo”, during the warm-up of his teammates), Monza and Bologna are looking for points to ensure peace of mind. Palladino must register the knockout of Caldirola and therefore lowers Carlos Augusto to left central defender in 3-4-2-1 with Ranocchia preferred to Caprari behind Petagna. Bologna is the one expected on the eve, dressed in the 4-2-3-1 in which Ferguson and Aebischer on the center-right give life to a continuous exchange of positions and Zirkzee is the only offensive reference. The race travels in jerks. Monza approaches the goal with a great right by Sensi from the edge at the invitation of Birindelli. The Brianza play, keeping the pressure in the opposing half of the pitch. But it is the Emilians who have the clearest opportunities. On the turn of Zirkzee deflected by a defender Di Gregorio is good at deflecting for a corner. The Monza goalkeeper is equally decisive when he clears the area after a post hit by Soumaoro. And then again Zirkzee, caught all alone in the area, turns high a few meters from Di Gregorio. See also MXGP, GP of Sardinia: tickets and TV timetables. Guadagnini gets on the 450

All in 45 ‘ – The game resumes with Caprari inside instead of Ranocchia. But the spark of the start of the second half is lit by Medel and Pessina who exchange courtesies from the field: Marlon intervenes to tell the story of him and takes the yellow along with the Chilean. At 10 ‘the event that shakes the evening. Sensi is spread in the area by Aebischer and for Pairetto it is a penalty. Petagna beats and in the 12th minute the Brianza players find themselves one goal ahead. The Emilian reaction arrives 3 ‘later: very deep throw from Posch, Rovella follows Ferguson at a distance, too far. The Scotsman controls and overtakes Di Gregorio. The game is open, Monza feels they can still play for the victory. But on a ball lost by Rovella in the setting phase, Bologna starts. Zirkzee cuts the field for Orsolini who presents himself in front of Di Gregorio and overcomes him on 28 ‘. Upturned evening. And in the final Monza pushes, does it with insistence and will, without however drawing clear opportunities. Third consecutive defeat for Palladino, second consecutive success for Motta. The smile opens on the Via Emilia. See also With a goal from Meza and Janssen, Rayados beat Xolos 2-0 and will play the playoff at home

