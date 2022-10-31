by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Communications Minister Fábio Faria said that the president and defeated candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), should only speak about the results of the presidential elections on Tuesday.

“He has to do it tomorrow, he went home to write the speech and tomorrow he has to make the speech,” he told Reuters, adding that he does not know the content of the speech and that he is “very calm and sober”.

There was an expectation that Bolsonaro could express his views on the defeat he suffered the day before to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Monday, according to what the acting president of the PP, re-elected federal deputy, said earlier. Cláudio Cajado (BA).

So far, almost 24 hours after Lula’s defeat, the president has not recognized the PT’s victory. He spent the day in private meetings at Palácio da Alvorada and Palácio do Planalto without speaking to the press or using social media, which is his habit.

UNLOCKING ROADS

Fábio Faria also said that Bolsonaro is discussing with the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, measures to guarantee the unblocking of federal highways in several Brazilian states.

“He is dealing with this directly with the AGU, to try to resolve this with Bruno Bianco, the minister responsible for this”, said Faria.

Truck drivers sympathetic to the president have been blocking highways in protest against Bolsonaro’s defeat.