Anthony Martial has left Old Trafford seven seasons later. The one who arrived as a great promise of French football from Monaco has not managed to stand out as the star that was expected to be. After a brilliant 19/20 with 23 goals and twelve assists, Martial once again went through two discreet seasons that have ended in his loan to Sevilla in search of recovering his best level in a new environment.

Her arrival was celebrated in Seville, while in Manchester she underwent analysis. The one that made it longer and with more emphasis was Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United captain, on his ‘Vibe with Five’ podcast.

The English international, in the first place, valued the need to leave the striker. “I think Martial needed it. He needs to play, be consistent and start playing minutes consistently. For the past year or even more, Martial hasn’t been consistent and he needed this move. I’m also interested to see who else leaves. Possibly Donny Van de Beek is going somewhere and I am very interested to find out where. Lingard is in the same situation. My head tells me that he will go to Newcastle, but he is one of those players who needs to go out and play. as martial. I hope he improves while he’s on loan and frees up some space for United to go for someone else.”

Afterward, Rio was quite critical of Anthony Martial’s consistency and play. “He has shown flashes throughout his United career, what do you think? ‘Wow, this guy can be very special.’ But then he had moments where he wasn’t convincing and you thought he wasn’t good enough.”he explained.

For Ferdinand, Martial wastes one of his best features, speed, to impose himself and give his attack more variants. “I think Martial didn’t move the ball enough and didn’t run behind his back. He’s fast though. Sometimes you have to vary the way you attack opponents and you can’t always have the ball at your feet. He didn’t do as much damage to back as I could have done. When you see Mané, Rashford sometimes, Sterling, they don’t always ask for it at the foot, since it’s easy for the defender to read. You have to vary your ways of attacking. I think he hasn’t done it enough,” she added.

“Things are blamed on him like he doesn’t smile and he’s in a bad mood, but what you have to see is his way of playing football… Your inconsistencies. If you want to be a winning team, you can’t have inconsistent people in the squad,” he said of the Frenchman.