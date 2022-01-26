1. Politics, like life, is unfair. Surely you played it full in the campaign. He worked himself to exhaustion and stuffed him out of his bag. He was excited. His family and friends saw him in a top-level position, but no. Once the Government was formed, he was given a position less than his expectations. And then others who didn’t even mess up, ran with better luck. Always happens. Let it be your experience. And face it: that’s politics.

2. Know what you’ve gotten yourself into by accepting a position. The Government is not for fragile spirits. It is an exciting adventure but full of disappointments. Of intrigues and disagreements. Nothing that is not in daily life. But the Government is an office war. Keep the skin tough: you’ll need it. Do not complain. Don’t let them see you vulnerable.

3. The favorite is never created. In the cabinets there is always a darling. At least in perception. Don’t act like one. This idea is very seductive and many fall into the trap. Avoid being told that you are the power behind the throne. It is the phrase that the enemies like the most, because they know how fragile the vanity of any boss is. Get out of that zone. It really doesn’t suit you. No powerful wants shadows. The pampered or those who believe they are, do not last long in the Government. They spawn enemies that lie in wait for him and attack him mercilessly. Silently.

4. Don’t play alone. Have allies. Cabinet intrigue is the essence of government. Beware of friends, they are usually the best enemies in politics. Power has many faces. Choose your battles very well. Never fight with the personal secretary, the person in charge of finances and the boss’s driver.

5. Analyze very well the style of who has the power. It is one of the first rules to survive. See where it comes from, what you don’t like, what is the compliment that violates it. If you don’t like to read, don’t even mention books. If you are not an athlete, never presume that you are.

6. Do not talk too much. Be careful with your expressions. The word in excess violates. Moderate your praise. Remember that your boss may be vain and flattering, but he is not naive. Even flattery should have style. Don’t stay silent either. Cause mistrust.

7. Do not look or stand out more than your boss. Men with power do not tolerate competition from subordinates. Power does not remove insecurity. Sometimes it enlarges it.