Sinaloa.- During the early hours of today, Tuesday, April 19, at the facilities of the Social Security Hospital in Culiacán, it was reported the death of an elderly mansame as it was transferred from the syndicate of Pericos, in Mocoritohoping that he could save his life, however, the medical staff reported that unfortunately he had already died as a result of severe blows when he suffered a accident while riding a motorcycle.

According to the data provided by the authorities, the unfortunate man was named Felipe, and the mishap occurred after crash into another motorcycle within the same community.

His loved ones moved him to the Sinaloa capital since he suffered severe damage to his body after the accident. Upon arrival in the city, they took him to the Social Security emergency room and no matter how hard the doctors tried, it was no longer possible for him to survive.

Read more: José Ángel died in the hospital, he was shot this morning in Navolato

For this death, the agents of the State Attorney General’s Office took part, who in the end ordered that the body be sent to the Forensic Medical Service.