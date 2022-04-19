Four manufacturers’ titles won and five drivers, one of which in charge with Max Verstappen: these are, in short, the most famous successes achieved by the Red Bull in its history in Formula 1, which began in 2005 after Ford, owner of the Jaguar in the Circus, decided to sell the British team to the Austrian beverage multinational founded by Dietrich Mateschitz, who was determined to enter the top flight. Since then, the energy drink brand was first imprinted on the individual liveries of Milton Keynes’ single-seaters, then expanding its presence from 2006 onwards, taking over the Minardi and renaming it Red Bullthe same reality that today is known as AlphaTauri.

A satellite team that has always represented a huge point of reference for the Anglo-Austrian team, both in terms of technical components and pilots. From here, in fact, Red Bull promoted two of the future world champions who, in Faenza, were able to sharpen their weapons in Formula 1. If we exclude the aforementioned Verstappen, the other, great signature is recognizable. in the figure of Sebastian Vettel, still recognized today as the most successful Red Bull driver in the top flight. The current Aston Martin standard bearer, in fact, was able to win four of the five world drivers in the team’s roll of honor, however, winning them consecutively from 2010 to 2013.

Goals that, even before entering history, were anticipated by other successes achieved between 2008 and 2009: in the first case, the German was the protagonist of a sensational and unexpected triumph in Monza at the wheel of the Toro Rosso, which in fact opened the doors of Red Bull to him for the following season. Until that moment, the future top team was able to get three podiums overall, but without ever winning and, above all, without ever being a real threat to other manufacturers such as Ferrari, McLaren and Renault.

With the regulatory change implemented in 2009, however, the throne occupied by McLaren was occupied by the emerging Brawn GP – heir to Honda – with the latter being closely followed by Red Bull. More than in the first two rounds of the world championship of that year, the actual potential of the team emerged completely on the occasion of the Chinese GPin an Italy that gave priority to the tragedy of the L’Aquila earthquake, which occurred ten days before the Shanghai race, scheduled for April 19, 2009. Exactly 13 years ago.

The Italian teams, including Toro Rosso herself, took to the track with initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the tragedy in Abruzzo, particularly supported also by Jarno Trulli, at the time in Toyota and a native of that region. The sporting event, however, saw in particular the dusting of Red Bull, capable of writing a very important chapter in its history since qualifying: at the end of the latter, Sebastian Vettel in fact signed the fastest lap, conquering the first pole of the his career with this team, which in turn seized the first departure at the stake in its history. The next day, despite heavy rain and a dangerous mistake by Sebastien Buemi, who hit Vettel himself, the future world champion nevertheless had no problems in keeping the lead, crossing the line first right in front of his teammate Mark Webber, with whom he will later give life to a rivalry full of controversy. In this way, Vettel won his first race with his new team, in a China that celebrated the Red Bull’s first overall victory in Formula 1. Subsequently, on the podium, the British anthem was performed by mistake for the winning team, who from then on will only hear the Austrian anthem in its 75 victories that came after that day in spring 2009.