Choix, Sinaloa.- Ranchers from the community of San Javier, in the El Alto municipality of Choix, Sinaloa, are dismayed due to the recent loss of four head of cattle at the hands of a possible wild cat.

According to the information obtained, Last Friday the first attack took place, in which three cattle lost their livesand this Sunday morning found one more deadnear the houses of the population.

Questioned in this regard, the director of the Municipal Police of Choix, Juan José Valenzuela Villela, pointed out that it is a feline, although It has not yet been identified whether it will be a panther or a lion.

He also pointed out that elements of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection had already come to investigate the situation, teacheras well as a specialist veterinarian.

In addition, he specified that a plan is being developed to capture the feline without harming it, since it is intended to prevent it from being hunted, of which more details will be available tomorrow.