The Scudetto will be decided on the last day after AC Milan’s successes over Atalanta and Inter Milan in Cagliari: however, the Rossoneri will only need a draw against Sassuolo. First verdicts in the queue: Venice and Genoa in B, one between Cagliari and Salernitana will be the last to be relegated. Insigne greets Napoli with a goal. We talk about it with the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Marco Pasotto, Davide Stoppini, Alex Frosio, Massimo Cecchini, Maurizio Nicita, Pierfrancesco Archetti, Fabio Bianchi and Matteo Dalla Vite. Giacomo Detomaso in the studio.