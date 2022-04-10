Alberto Núñez Feijóo will not be present tomorrow at the session in Parliament in Castilla y León that will invest Alfonso Fernández Mañueco as president for the second time, this time thanks to the unprecedented fact of having set up the first coalition government with Vox. The newly elected leader of the PP, who will head the weekly meeting of his steering committee. weekly in Genoa, he thus avoids for now the photograph that inaugurates his party’s unprecedented alliance with the extreme right to co-govern a Spanish autonomy.

Feijóo’s image tomorrow in the Castilian-Leonese Parliament had acquired a singular political morbidity, given not only the national relevance of that first coalition with Abascal’s party; also, and especially, given the distance that the new leader of the PP has maintained towards that pact that he has left under the responsibility of Mañueco, after negotiations that took the Galician leader in the transition period that mediated between the beheading of Pablo Casado and his proclamation, last weekend, at the extraordinary congress in Seville. The unknown now is whether or not Feijóo will attend the official inauguration of the Castilian-Leon baron, on April 19, just after Easter.

The one who will accompany Mañueco tomorrow, if the forecast of her agenda is fulfilled, is Isabel Díaz Ayuso, as confirmed today in an interview with this newspaper. Ayuso does it, as she explains and downplaying the “prominence” of Vox, because of the neighborhood relations of the Community of Madrid with Castilla y León and because of her personal affection towards Mañueco and her team.