Healthcare The Espoonlahti health center, which will be renovated during the war, is scheduled to be operational in June 2024

The cost estimate has increased by millions of euros over the years.

Sote time The Espoonlahti health center, which is being renovated, is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2024. The water damage at the Espoonlahti main health station in Easter 2020 caused the property to be banned and the operations to be moved to evacuation facilities.

The Tilapalvelut enterprise has requested an opinion from the Welfare and Health Board on the project plan for the renovation of the health center. The board will discuss the matter on Tuesday, April 12th.

Prepared the proposal for a decision is favorable.

“The renovation in accordance with the project plan will enable the implementation of an entity in accordance with the future SOTC center concept in Espoo, and there are no comments on the plan,” the proposed decision outlines.

The renovation of the wartime health center means in practice that the services closely related to the health center services will be strengthened in the operation of the station. It is planned to house not only health center operations but also mental health and substance abuse units, elderly services and outpatient rehabilitation.

Renovation the cost estimate has increased over the years.

In the needs plan, the estimated cost of the renovation was EUR 11.6 million. The project plan now states that the cost estimate is EUR 14.4 million.

According to the plans, the construction work will take place between March 2023 and May 2024.