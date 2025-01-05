Feijóo will meet with the PP barons in Asturias next week

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will gather his barons in Asturias next weekend with the objective, according to party sources, of seeking bureaucratic simplification measures and proposing solutions to the problem of access to affordable housing.

Those from Feijóo criticize the blocking of laws in the Congress of Deputies and seek for the communities governed by the PP to compensate for “the shortcomings of the central government.” In the conclave, which will be held on January 11 and 12, the popular propose addressing these measures. The event will focus on two goals, as they say: addressing legislative reforms and the necessary measures to facilitate access to affordable housing.

Another objective of the meeting will be to work on initiatives to “promote an open and competitive economy, which allow progress in market unity through regional collaboration and administrative simplification.” From the PP they express the will to “teach effective management that is different from that proposed by Pedro Sánchez.” These same sources assure that, with these proposals, they seek to “combine the work of controlling the Executive with a proactive agenda that configures the alternative that Spain needs.”

The meeting will coincide with the start of the events organized by the Government to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Francisco Franco in 2025, to which Núñez Feijóo has already announced that he will not attend. Those from Feijóo have reiterated this position, pointing out that, “in the week in which the PSOE intends to talk about Franco, the PP meets to talk about Spain.”

The PP asks Vox to oppose Sánchez and not Feijóo with immigration

The PP assures that through this line of work they reaffirm the commitments they acquired in March in the Córdoba Declaration, although at the moment they have not specified what measures will be put on the table as proposals to solve the housing crisis. .