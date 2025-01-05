Go on live the arrival of Their Majesties the Three Wise Men of the East to Madrid with the latest news of the Parade of the Cavalcades of Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar today.

18:09 From New Ministries to Cibeles The parade starts from Nuevos Ministerios and ends in the Plaza de Cibeles around 9:00 p.m. In this way, the around 1,500 people who will parade in the great Christmas event will travel about three kilometers in distance. Patricia Marcos reports.

18:04 The Bandierai degli Uffizi, one of the participating companies The Bandierai degli Uffizi, escorts of the Florentine star, pose in tribute to Valencia.

18:04 Start the ride! The cavalcade begins with the drums of the Municipal Police Cavalry Unit.

18:00 The Mounted Municipal Police takes the lead The Cavalry Unit of the Municipal Police is placing itself in the first places in the parade.

17:54 Nerves on edge minutes before the start A few minutes before the start of the parade, the artistic director, Delia Piccirilli, states that those responsible for organizing the parade are on edge. Jesús Nieto reports.

17:45 Ten professional companies Along with them there will be nine other floats and ten professional companies, both national and international, will participate. Renaissance standard bearers, hundreds of pages, fantastic creatures, adventurers in flying machines, mechanized fauna, African figures and dolls will accompany you during your tour.

17:32 Three royal carriages that will remind you of Victorian toys Under the motto ‘The Night of Wishes Fulfilled’, the parade will feature three majestic thrones inspired by the tradition of Victorian toys as a symbol that, with faith and hope, all dreams can come true.

17:25 Twelve floats and a procession of 1,500 people The Three Kings parade will fill the streets of central Madrid with magic and excitement this Sunday with a procession of 12 floats, three of them real ones that will remind us of Victorian toys and pay tribute to the air, water and land, and a procession of about 1,500 people, with 32 positions and shows from ten companies.