The president of the PP attacks the loneliness of the Executive, “closer to his partners” than to the Magna Carta



12/06/2024



Updated at 12:55 p.m.





Alberto Núñez Feijóo has reiterated the Popular Party’s commitment to the Constitution and has criticized the Government’s closeness to partners who “are not here celebrating this day.” «They will be able to verify that the Government’s partners are not here and do not assume the principles…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only