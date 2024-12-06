Matchday 17 of LaLiga Hypermotion will begin this Friday, December 6, with an interesting clash between Mirandes – Levante and will end with the duel that faces

FC Cartagena and Real Sporting. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

He Racing has shown itself to be the strongest team in the tournament and occupies the leadership of LaLiga Hypermotion. followed by

Almeria close the positions that give access to Ascent.

Besides,

Mirandes

,

Real Sporting

,

Levant

and

Elche

They occupy the positions to compete in the next edition of Promotion Playoffs

and

Córdoba CF

,

Racing Ferrol

,

Tenerife

and

FC Cartagena

the Conference League.

The most outstanding team

Racing is the leader of LaLiga Hypermotion

At the bottom of the standings the fight for salvation continues.



Córdoba CF, Racing Ferrol, Tenerife and FC Cartagena are the three teams that occupy the hot part of the table, while



RC Deportivo, Eldense and Cádiz

They continue fighting to avoid the relegation spots to LaLiga Hypermotion.

Among all the LaLiga Hypermotion matches of the day, the following stand out:

Mirandés – Levante (20h/ DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, GolStadium Premium), RC Deportivo – Real Zaragoza (18h/ DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, Movistar Plus+, GolStadium Premium) and Elche – Cádiz (2pm/ DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, GolStadium Premium). Some meetings that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of LaLiga Hypermotion.

On this day of LaLiga Hypermotion the results will be interesting, but above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation.

Racing Ferrol – Levante,

Córdoba CF – Real Zaragoza and FC Cartagena – Almeria.

Currently, the Almeria is the team that stands out the most on an offensive level for being the team with the most goals scored and, on the contrary, the Córdoba CF has the dubious honor of being the team with the most goals against so far in the competition.





Pichichi

Luis Suárez is the leader of LaLiga Hypermotion

On an individual level, the LaLiga Hypermotion stars continue to show their quality day after day. Among the players he has shone especially on the green Luis Suarezwhich is the pichichi or top scorer of the tournament and

Creek as the tournament’s top assistant.