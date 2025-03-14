03/14/2025



Updated at 6:09 p.m.





The expedition of Real Betis He is back. In the luggage, the ticket to the quarterfinals of the Conference League, round in which Manuel Pellegrini’s team will face Jagielllonia between April 10 and 17, with the return in the Polish city of Bialtok. The joy and illusion in the group of players, technicians and managers is noticeable in the faces of each and every one of the official Verdiblanco trip, not only for having achieved the historic pass to the last last round of the continental tournament, but after having seen compete and dispute the meeting of this last Thursday in Guimaraes against the Vitoria.

A coral duel in which the entire team lived up KAA GENT. The performance of the Verdiblanco team on the pitch of D. Afonso Henriques also greatly excites. It can be assured, without ambiguity, that it was the best game that the Betic Group completed in Europe not only in this season, but also in recent times.

Except the doubts offered Fran Vieites In the goal in the arrivals of Vitoria de Luís Freire mainly in the first ten minutes of the second half, the entire team was at a high level. For example, Antonythat although he participated in the four goals, there was a moment, in that section in which the Portuguese team began to combine better and to squeeze defensively to the Verdiblancos, who was not too singing and some asked for their substitution. Well, there really appeared to mark the third and attend Isco to close the match.

Special mention deserves the party of the entire defense and also of the double pivot formed by Altimira and Fornals. Aitor fajó in defense, as usual in him and was also projected in attack, which gives the team a lot of air, and Ricardo Rodríguez remains ascending line, without complicating. In the first part, while Bartra controlled Nelson Oliveira, Diego Llorente He was the one who jumped to help midfielders so that none of the creative players of Vitoria created the danger they had in the first leg. All very accompaniedbecause in the second part it was the other way around, the Madrid body body with the Portuguese striker, it was the Catalan Central who left his area to collaborate in the pressure. Even the changes introduced Pellegrini maintained the high competitive level During the minutes they had to participate.









Just before taking off from Oporto airport it was known that ISCO (Nor Diego Llorentedue to the level that the central is having also), it has not been convened by Luis de la Fuente for the quarterfinal qualifier of the Nations League before the Netherlands to be played between the next March 20 and 23which caused disappointment and disbelief in much of the return expedition to Hispanic lands, but also joy because the Malaga will not leave with the selection and can rest and prepare with the companions the derby against Sevilla, scheduled for March 30 at the Benito Villamarín.