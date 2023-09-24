Demonstration of force by the PP in the Plaza de Felipe II this morning to protest against Pedro Sánchez for the possible amnesty for those responsible for the illegal 1-O referendum. Tens of thousands of people – more than 60,000, according to the popular ones, and close to 40,000, according to the Government Delegation – have attended the Genoa call and have supported Alberto Núñez Feijóo just 48 before he faces in Congress of the Deputies to their investiture session.

The leader of the PP has been very harsh with the current president of the Government, whom he blames for the current political blockade. According to Feijóo, what the current PSOE boasts of, instead of socialism, is “elitism.” “Do not call us Spaniards stupid, because we are not stupid (…) It is false that the independence movement has to be decisive in the governability of Spain, it is another socialist fallacy.”

Feijóo has stated that, although the price to pay is not being invested as President of the Executive, “he will defend that Spain is a nation of free and equal citizens.”

The Galician leader has reproached Sánchez that “we are forced” now to claim “what we have enjoyed uninterruptedly for the last 45 years. “That’s setback.” «The Government did not want us to be here and said that we were inciting rebellion. Well, there would be no problem because in Spain the coup has rights,” added the president of the PP.

José Luis Martínez-Almeida and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, mayor and president of Madrid, had taken charge before the event began, at 12:00 p.m. Ayuso herself, as is usual at the events that the party holds in Madrid, received the most thunderous ovation from the thousands of attendees.

Feijóo has been supported by former presidents Rajoy and Aznar. Below, Ayuso, one of the most applauded.



Pablo Cobos





After Ayuso, the person in charge of speaking was the former president of the Government, José María Aznar, who reproached the PSOE for what had happened in recent weeks. “History will not be kind to those who fold today either,” he stated after assuring that “the PP will always be with the Constitution.”

Aznar then gave way to the other former president of the PP invited to participate in the event, Mariano Rajoy – Pablo Casado, who never came to La Moncloa, was not invited. The former Galician president has assured that the blackmail that, in his opinion, the amnesty would entail “would weaken our rule of law.” “In democracy, doing the opposite of what you promise is fraud, especially for those who voted for you.”

In fact, Feijóo alluded to the two former presidents of the PP when taking the floor to say that “they are the present memory of the best Spain.” “In our party we do not treat former leaders like dinosaurs,” he pointed out in reference to internal criticism in the PSOE from historical leaders.