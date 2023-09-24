Dubai (Etihad)

500 participants ignited the atmosphere of competition in the “14th Edition” of the Ice Obstacle Challenge Championship, “Snow Challenge”, organized by the Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim, at Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates, which witnessed great success, amid interaction. Participants and their enthusiasm with challenging tracks at a temperature of 4 below zero.

The competitions were attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General, Enyas Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, Mohammed Al-Atari, Vice President of Global Snow Projects at Majid Al Futtaim, and Ali Omar, Director of Sports Events Department at the Council. .

The event witnessed the largest number of participants from 65 nationalities since its launch, and several teams from various government institutions participated in the competitions, including the Knowledge Authority, Dubai Police, and the Health Authority. The professional category launched the challenge competitions at six-thirty in the morning, followed by the “Just for Art” category. “At the end of the race, all competitors receive participation medals.

Frenchman Alexander Fedotov won first place in the men’s professional category with a time of 35:39 minutes, American Rich Zielinsky second, and Emirati Hamid Al Muhairi third. In the women’s professional category, Ukrainian Tetyana Maltseva won first place with a time of 41:15 minutes, Australian Caris Brown second, and Guatemalan Paulina Maltseva. Bascaro III.

In the men’s individual amateur category, Emirati Khalifa Mohammed won first place with a time of 21:10 minutes, Moroccan Mohamed Moulay second, and Frenchman Jad Hamdan third. In the women’s category, Spain’s Luz Barrios won first place with a time of 25:25 minutes, followed by Tajikistan’s Nigina Lulakova in second place. American Zainab Abudan came in third place.

During the challenge, the competitors faced many different obstacles, which reached 22 obstacles, designed to make the participants in this annual event compete in challenge and excitement. The challenge witnessed participation from different nationalities and different age groups for men and women between 15-60 years, within two competitive categories. They are the “Elite”, in which competition was limited to men and women, who were able to complete the challenge in less than 25 minutes, and the second category is the mixed amateur category, “Just for Fun”, which is a category open to all physical levels.

The design of the obstacles contributed to the participants in the challenge unleashing their energies and highlighting their skills to deal with each obstacle, giving the competitions more strength and excitement, as the snowy area at Ski Dubai was transformed into a race track full of obstacles and obstacles that varied from climbing, rolling and running over. Ice, over nets, under cars, inside narrow tubes, passing a maze inside a large ball, hanging on ropes in the air, jumping on wheels, climbing and other exciting obstacles that increased the intensity of competition.