Feijóo takes on another version of Mazón and his food at ‘El Ventorro’ at DANA: “I’m not going to look at politicians’ tickets”

Alberto Núñez Feijóo assured this Friday that “2024 has been an embarrassment for the Government’s purposes” and has predicted a 2025 for Pedro Sánchez “between courts, Waterloo and something from Franco.” This is how the leader of the PP closed the year, in an appearance before the media in which he once again defended the president of the Valencian Generalitat, Carlos Mazón. Feijóo assumes Mazón’s umpteenth version of the meal he had at the ‘El Ventorro’ restaurant on October 29, with València already flooded with water. “I am not going to look at the meal tickets of any leader of my party or another party,” he concluded.

Feijóo has made a catastrophic assessment of 2024. The leader of the PP has regretted that the summary of the year that the President of the Government made last Monday was “an exercise in the invention of reality” in which “he drew a Spain very far from the day “to the day of the Spanish.” “The triumphalism that reigns in the Moncloa Palace stays there. Outside those four walls, families pay more for shopping and extracurricular activities,” he said.

The opposition leader has pointed out that Spain continues to be the leader in unemployment, especially “youth and women.” “We Spaniards owe more money than ever and we have paid more taxes than ever,” he said. “It is not correct to say that we are the best economy in the EU when growth is fundamentally based on public spending or when since 2008 the real per capita income of Spaniards has grown ten times less than the European Union average, 1%. compared to 11%.”

Feijóo has pointed out the Government for wanting to impose a “regime of resignation” against which the Spanish people are revolting. Because “Spain is the best country in the world,” he said. “We have everything except a Government worthy of its people. We will have that,” he noted.

In defense of Mazón

Feijóo also wanted to expressly defend the president of the Valencian Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, despite the new version offered about his absence for hours on the day of the DANA in Valencia when there were already floods and missing people.

It is the third change of version in the story of the day that left at least 223 dead. The regional Executive now affirms that the food served by Mazón, who arrived after 7:30 p.m. at the emergency body, was in his capacity as president of the PP, not of the Consell.

According to Mazón now, he offered the direction of public television to journalist Maribel Vilaplana as president of the PP. A position that, according to the law, is up to a Board of Directors to decide that was not created on the day of DANA. She rejected him, according to her version.

They ate, according to a source authorized by the journalist, a belly salad, a mushroom scramble and a dessert to share, as well as a bottle of wine between them. That was the frugal menu for a three-hour meeting, according to his story, and for which the cost is still unknown.

The Valencian PP does not want to show the bill. And Feijóo doesn’t seem to care. “I am not going to dedicate myself to looking at the meal tickets of political leaders,” he limited himself to pointing out when asked by journalists. “I am interested in whether the Valencian Community is paying, working and providing relief to families, workers and companies. And because of the information they give me in real time, it is more efficient than the Government of Spain,” he concluded.

“Without Junts we don’t win votes”

Feijóo has also defended the alliances that the PP wants to establish in Congress and that include Vox, the PNV and Junts per Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont’s party. In his 2024 balance sheet, the opposition leader has recognized his inability to win any parliamentary vote that does not have the support of these political forces, despite the obvious discomfort it generates in the most extreme right of the PP, with Isabel Díaz Ayuso to the head, as stated in this ‘Article 14’.

“Without these parties we could not have won,” he assumed regarding the recent votes against the Government’s fiscal package. “If we do not have the votes of Vox, Junts or PNV, it is not possible to win votes in Congress,” he added.

In recent weeks, since the Conference of Presidents, the president of Madrid has avoided giving her opinion on the unity of action of the PP with Junts in Congress, even to approve measures that coincide with the ideology of the right. Visibly upset in Santander, also yesterday during her own 2024 accountability, Ayuso has limited herself to justifying her silence by saying that “luckily” she does not have to deal with Carles Puigdemont and his people.

Internally, Feijóo wanted to justify his approach to the right-wing independence movement and recalled that he is in the opposition, not in Moncloa. “Discussing whether we maintain the principles when by maintaining the principles we have remained in the opposition is a dialectical game,” he assured.

Feijóo makes obvious in his sentence that the PP met with Junts in 2023, that the party leadership valued the possibility of applying the amnesty to Puigdemont, that Feijóo is not closed to pardoning the escaped former president and that he always defended that in the procés no could try anyone for terrorism, as a judge from Barcelona claimed.