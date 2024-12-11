Feijóo takes advantage of Puigdemont’s pulse with Sánchez to wink at Junts: “We already told them that he was not trustworthy”

The leader of the PP once again resorts to the personal sphere of the President of the Government in a control session: “At least two defendants will sit at his Christmas table” Junts and Podemos cool the Government’s expectations to release the Budgets as soon as possible

Faced with the permanent parliamentary troubled river of the Government, the PP seems willing this time to go one step beyond its eternal criticism to try to fish. After Puigdemont’s latest order to Pedro Sánchez and Junts adding its votes to those of the PP to try to deal a blow to the Executive with the repeal of an energy tax, Alberto Núñez Feijóo has taken advantage of this Wednesday’s control session to launch the Catalan independence movement a complicit gesture in the middle of its clash with the president.

“Mrs. Nogueras, of course you are not trustworthy and that you will continue to deceive them. I already told you a long time ago and I reiterate it today,” Feijóo addressed the Junts spokesperson. The opposition leader has once again charged directly against Pedro Sánchez’s family in a plenary session. “At least two defendants will sit at your Christmas table,” he told the president.

Sánchez has decided not to get involved in the accusations. “Was this really the policy for adults that you were going to bring from Galicia?” he asked Feijóo. In his reply he has limited himself to vindicating the management of his Executive in economic matters and has highlighted that his Executive cares about the priorities of the Spanish people after citing an article published by the weekly ‘The Economist’ and that highlights the management of his Government. The president added that, from an international point of view, Spain has “much more weight than in previous administrations” and the country “is experiencing one of its best moments in recent decades.”

But the leader of the PP has returned to the fray. “Stop buying power with the dignity and money of the Spanish people. Nobody persecutes them for being progressive, they persecute them for their crimes. Neither the independence movement will forgive him for his lies nor will the judges forgive him for his crimes,” he concluded.

Junts passes the bill to the PSOE

In the middle of the umpteenth challenge to Pedro Sánchez, Junts has also taken advantage of this week’s control session to remind the president if he had forgotten that he lives on the edge of the precipice and that they are the ones who can knock them down. “We already suggested that you not try your luck with Junts, you know that we do not bluff. We are not running for election to give stability to a Government of Spain, whatever color it may be. They are in the red, Mr. Sánchez,” Mìriam Nogueras warned.

The Junts spokesperson recited the list of commitments that, in her opinion, the Government of Spain still has to fulfill. And it has focused on the delegation of powers in matters of migration management to the Generalitat, a negotiation that was about to bear fruit last week but that today is blocked by the demands of the independence movement to even take over the border control.

“When someone enters Catalonia, the police they have to deal with is the Catalan police, the language they have to learn is Catalan, the country they have to respect and know they are in is Catalonia,” he demanded.

“Pay what you owe, respect the powers we already have, transfer those agreed upon,” Nogueras continued. “We tell them what no one dares: to move their asses, to reverse the disaster they leave in RENFE, to stop taxing us, to exercise diplomacy for the Catalan officialdom in Europe, to respect the Catalan police, “to expedite the law on multiple recidivism…”, he listed.

Then, the first vice president of the Government, María Jesús Montero, has reproached the PP for systematically using the accusations leveled against members of the Executive by people investigated by the justice system. “You have to be desperate to act as spokesperson for confessed criminals; Call yourself Mr. Aldama, call yourself Ayuso’s partner,” Montero responded to PP deputy Patricia Rodríguez.

“In Sanchismo, it seems that the more lies you reach, the higher up you go and you are proof,” the PP representative snapped. “Now that justice has uncovered all the corruption of the Government and its party, you have the opportunity to tell the truth,” he continued, to ask: “Who does your Chief of Staff take orders from? How many companies that are not part of the plot have you met to help them? All on account of the accusations of the accused Víctor de Aldama who, for the moment, has not presented evidence to support them.

Also in his turn, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has reproached the PP spokesperson, Miguel Tellado, for his continued use of the statements of those accused in corruption proceedings. “He is the spokesperson for a confessed criminal,” he snapped, to settle: “They never tire of making opposition based on hoaxes and apocalypses on the same day that ‘The Economist’ says that Spain is the best economy in the world in 2024.”

