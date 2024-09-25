The Argentine River Plate They are the favorites to secure a ticket to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, for which they must beat Chilean team Colo Colo, who are looking to make a big impact when they face each other on Tuesday in the rematch at the Monumental stadium.

El Millonario and El Cacique are coming off a thrilling 1-1 draw in Santiago, in which the white team was superior for several periods, but lacked firepower to get a necessary win at home, and now they must seek victory in a scenario in which River will seek to make the most of the support of more than 80,000 fans.

Arturo Vidal The match was heated up. Vidal posted on his social networks with a Boca Juniors shirt that Gary Medel gave him. “Thank you, brother, for this beautiful gift,” he wrote.

That was not all. During the warm-up at the Monumental stadium, the Chilean midfielder made provocative gestures to River fans, who became angry with the Colo Colo player.

Vidal covered his ears as if to imply that he was not listening to the fans or, on the contrary, that he was listening to their insults and did not care.

