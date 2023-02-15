Alberto Núñez Feijóo tried to establish this Wednesday the position of the national leadership of the PP on abortion, after his support for the law of deadlines last week has generated discomfort in the Church and in the most conservative wing of the party, which does not I expected such “forceful” support. The Galician leader assured that abortion “is not a fundamental right” because it is not included in the Human Rights Convention but he understands that a woman can benefit from it in accordance with current legislation. “It is exclusively the right that a woman has in accordance with the law and outside of that law abortion cannot take place,” he said during his visit to a Ronald McDonald Foundation center on the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day.

The former president of the Xunta thus reiterated his support for the law of deadlines that the Constitutional Court has endorsed against those within the PP who defend the return to the law of assumptions. “I am not going to change my mind,” remarked eijóo, who insisted that his party is going to “support all women in their maternity processes.” And, he assured, that “no woman will be coerced” who wants to terminate the pregnancy in accordance with Spanish legislation.

Feijóo also warned of the need to reach “consensus” on this issue at a political and social level, because around abortion “ethical, moral or religious issues converge.”

In an exercise of political balance, management sources insist that it is “a woman’s right that is exercised in accordance with the law” and recall that a fundamental right does not “limit in weeks” as the current one does.