In Sinaloa fear is breathed. The leader of Citizen movement, Sergio Torres, spoke loud and clear. The arrival of federal forces in our state has served nothing to reduce the rates of violence. Torres knows what he is talking about, because he has experience: he has already served as mayor of culiacanHe was already a local deputy, a federal deputy. The leader of MC in Sinaloa demanded that security strategies in the state be reviewed. “And please, do not make up reality.” The destruction of eight security cameras in culiacan they are not a minor fact.

They “knocked down” with shots from high-powered weapons. For Sergio Torres The lack of attention to security issues affects the image of Sinaloa and with it comes the effects on investments. Torres has traveled and continues to do so in all the municipalities of Sinaloa and assures that “there is anxiety in the streets. There is fear in society sinaloense”. He mentioned that many business owners close earlier than normal, because “there is a feeling of insecurity.”

Torres is right when he talks about the arrival of federal forces in sinaloa They have not been reflected in a decrease in violent acts. The fact of attacking Sinaloa with soldiers and National Guard It does not imply that there is more tranquility. Moreover, an unusual presence causes the opposite in the citizen.

We will have to see what bothers Governor Rubén Rocha Moya with the presence and actions of the Army in Sinaloa. He ponders in his statement yesterday the collaboration with the federal forces, but he draws a line on him when he warns them that in tasks of public security the task corresponds to the “Civil Government”. Something happened that upset the governor. Some say that it was the action of the military to review the civilians who went to the Government Palace where an exhibition of the Army. For now, Rocha announced that the military war bands and their escort will no longer attend the honors in civic acts. Now the schools will be the guests.

By the way, the Federal government He “played his finger in our mouths”. The abusive and also inexplicable and unsupported increase in toll fees was not 7.8 percent as announced. Nor was 40 percent as applied for a few days. No!. A 25 percent increase remained. Very, very high, when it comes to trashed and unmaintained highways. There is no doubt that the strength of the entrepreneur Carlos Slim It is huge in this government. And the governor’s proposal to travel the free highway, plain and simple, is also an insult.

He failed in his attempt to convince that they will lower the rates and go out with the best to travel “free”, where the criminals are the ones who rule and impose their conditions. It is not a good exit. It would be good for the governor to travel on the “free” road and realize its state and the insecurity that exists in large sections of the road.

