“Whatever time it is, we must remember Gaza”. This is how every day Wyoming begins The Intermediatemoments before beginning his monologue on some notable topic.

This Tuesday It has been one year and three months since the start of Israel’s attacksand the presenter wanted to comment on the possibility of reaching a ceasefire.

“Some say Netanyahu can’t handle the pressure which means that I start the program every day remembering Gaza,” he said.

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermission’. ATRESMEDIA

And he pointed out that “I don’t think Netanyahu sees The Intermediateseeing how he’s leaving Gaza… he must be more than Little pieces…Be that as it may, more than 46,000 deaths later, a draft for the ceasefire is already on the table.”

“Hamas will release the hostages and withdraw its forces from populated areas of the Strip. Israel, for its part, will release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners and will allow displaced people to return on foot to the north of the Strip“explained the Madrid native.

However, the presenter noted that “negotiations can still derailas has happened on previous occasions. “The Israeli far right is pushing for a ceasefire not to be reached.”





Wyoming also looked towards the United States: “Meanwhile, Joe Biden, a few hours away from leaving the White House, has made a bet on this ceasefire. He has said that the Palestinian people deserve to defend peace and the right to determine their future”.

“Surprising words from the man who has been Netanyahu’s main supporter. I don’t think Biden deserves the Nobel Prize this year of Peace, but of Medicine for reaching the age of 214 healthy,” the presenter ironically stated.

In conclusion, Wyoming said: “I hope that in the next few hours the ceasefire in Gaza will be confirmed, even if it is not a definitive peace, At this point, we settle for anything that alleviates the suffering of a massacred and forgotten population“.