The national president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, declared a few days ago in Guadalajara that water consumption should be reduced in the territories that receive flows from other basins. This is the case of the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community, dependent on the Tajo-Segura Transfer, although Feijóo did not mention them.

During a visit to Guadalajara on the 3rd -the province in which the Transfer was born, together with Cuenca-, the president of the PP stated that water “needs pacts and not wars, and consequently I join the interest in making a national pact for water where the vast majority agree, and continue working with water infrastructures, prioritizing them, reducing water consumption where they receive water from other basins, and always following very serious environmental policies to protect the territory. But I sign up for the pact, not for the conflict,” said Feijóo, accompanied by the president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Núñez.

The PP leader did not clarify what type of water infrastructure he is referring to, an idea that he also presented during his previous visit to Murcia. At the cradle of the Transfer, the popular leader said that he knows perfectly well “that we have enormous difficulties in our country as a result of the lack of water in many places. We also know that the transferor basin has to have priorities for water and what we have to do is agree and not confront each other».

Sanchez’s roadmap



The Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Tierraseca, declared this Wednesday in Yecla that in the regions receiving water from the Tagus the need for the Transfer will be “little by little reduced”, and pointed out that they have to be more self-sufficient, with savings and desalination. He said that both he and his counterpart in the Region of Murcia, José Vélez, share the same speech. José Vélez later specified to THE TRUTH that he does not renounce the transfers. “If it is proposed to eliminate the Transfer, I will not be silent,” he pointed out.

During the joint visit to the Altiplano motorway works, Francisco Tierraseca recalled that “since the inauguration of President Pedro Sánchez, the roadmap had already been planned, as well as the principle on which the future of natural resources would be governed.” in Spain, especially with regard to the Tajo-Segura Transfer”. He explained that, according to this roadmap, the regions of Murcia, Andalusia or Valencia had to increase their self-sufficiency in water with desalination plants and savings. “At the same time that the basin that receives water from the Tagus is saving more and more water and needing less transfers, the transferred water would decrease. “Work continues to increase water in the basins where they need it most, through desalination, thus gradually reducing the need for transfers,” he said.

José Vélez indicated that the Government of Spain “is working to secure water forever. The PP and its president Núñez Feijóo will have to explain what they really think, because the other day he said one thing in Guadalajara, and the opposite in Murcia. «The Government of Pedro Sánchez is investing more than 600 million euros in the Region to provide more desalinated water at a better price; and the transfers in the conditions in which it can be transferred».