Blizzard has been launching important games within its brand, the clearest examples are the recent Overwatch 2as well as some planned expansions for their MMO games like world of warcraft However, many are looking forward to devil 4, the next main installment of the series that according to new reports, already has an arrival window.

The middle Window’s CenterHe states that the release of the title is scheduled for april 2023and that pre-orders for the game, which will grant players access to a beta version, will launch in December during The Game Awards. To this is added that the aforementioned test version would be planned to take place in February.

devil 4 has been running several private betas, most of which have been only for friends and family of the own Blizzard. However, this hasn’t stopped much of the beta from being streamed online, one of the clearest pieces of evidence of this was when content was leaked in a Discord which was recorded and then leaked.

Users will start with a new character each season, shifting the Diablo franchise toward a service model. To this is added that the progression will not require extra payments. Well, after the complaints in the video game of Immortal Devil, the development team itself agreed that it is a complete experience having paid the 60 dollars.

For now, nothing else has been mentioned. We will have to wait for The Game Awardswhich are celebrated on December 8.

via: VGC