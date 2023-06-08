Thursday, June 8, 2023, 3:06 p.m.



| Updated 18:11h.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo reiterated this Thursday his commitment to make education from 0 to 3 years free if the Spaniards elect him at the polls on May 23. A measure that he already promoted in Galicia, in his last stage as president of the Xunta, and that already advanced last May on the International Day of Families. “It is about giving Spaniards the power to be fathers, mothers, without giving up their working career,” said the PP leader at Santander WomenNow in Madrid.

In his speech, Feijóo reflected on the “salary gap” between men and women, especially after maternity and assured that his party will work from the Government “so that this resignation does not have to take place.” These measures “in favor of fathers and mothers” include free nurseries with financing between the General Administration and the communities to promote conciliation and to offer adapted working hours.

The popular leader also spoke about the dilemma that women face after maternity when they are sometimes forced to “take a step back” in their career “to care for their children” or, on the contrary, to give up that care to continue growing professionally. “Every time a mother gives up her career,” he added, “society loses a bet on the future.”

Feijóo took advantage of his speech to attack the PSOE government and United We Can for having tried to use equality policies “as elements of struggle and division with dire consequences.” As in the case of the ‘only yes is yes’ law, which has meant, in his opinion, “the biggest step backwards in women’s rights in our entire democratic history.”