Athletics | Athletics’ age-old SE result may finally be scrapped – here are three potential breakers

No less than three runners can break Pekka Vasala’s Finnish record for 1,500 meters, which has been held for more than 50 years. And it could finally happen this year.

Athletics the domestic competition season started in earnest on Wednesday at the Harju field in Jyväskylä.

The GP night ended with the men’s 1,500 meter race, where the young newcomer Santtu Heikkinen challenged the king Joonas Rinne.

Rinne, 28, matured Heikkinen, who will turn 21 next Monday, with his long hair. Both ran under 3:40, which can be considered some kind of Finnish ghost line.

Rinne ran the second best time of his career, 3:39.18. Sisupussi Heikkinen ran his record 3:39.86.

This season, Finland already has three under 3.40 at 1,500 meters. It’s peak season Raitanen’s top 3.38,47.

“Good competition develops us all. Won’t that Finnish record be broken soon,” Heikkinen predicted.

Finland’s record is Pekka Vasalan 3.36,33 from the Olympic gold run from 1972. Next to it is also Antti Loikkanen in 1980 with manual timing running 3.36.3.

I’m weak the prediction may well have come true this summer, but who among the trio could break Vasala’s more than 50-year-old SE?

Raitase could have the best conditions, but he wants to profile himself and make a name for himself in the world as a hurdler.

In the international games, he would be a 1,500 meter runner among others, but as the European steeplechase champion, he has weight.

“The speed of Rintine and Heikkinen is not enough. Instead, Heikkinen’s endurance would be enough for a record, if he could get into the run, where the goal is a time of 3:34. Then he would have small seams at the time of Vasala”, experienced athletics observer and former manager Jukka Härkönen evaluate the matter for Helsingin Sanomat.

Härkönen thinks that Vasala could have gone 1,500 meters in 3:32–3:33 in the Munich Olympic Games condition, if a separate speed run had been organized on the way in the same autumn.

The 800-meter race was organized at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the aftermath of Munich, where Vasala beat the recent Olympic champion of the distance By Dave Wottle with a time of 1:44.6.

Pekka Vasala aired his 1500 meter gold medal in Munich in 1972.

Coach Kari Sinkkonen remembered HS last summer in the interviewthat Vasala would have run a world record in Helsinki, if he had not braked too fast at the beginning.

“Two hundred meters Intermediate time was 23 seconds. When Pekka heard it, he started to brake. It was a mistake. Otherwise, he would have run the world record,” Sinkkonen said.

Like Heikkinen, Joonas Rinne believes that Vasala SE can be beaten. However, Rinne didn’t start threatening the matter any more.

“Ari Suhonen SE’s time at 800 meters is relatively harder than Vasala’s time at 1,500 meters,” says Rinne.

Suhonen kasi’s Finnish record is 1.44.10. Seki’s record turns 34 this summer.

“Suhosen and Loikkanen would have had opportunities to run around 3:34-3:35 in 1,500 meters. Suhonen was at his best of international class. In 1987, he ran a ton in Lahti with a time of 2.17, and that year he was fifth in the world statistics on that distance,” says Härkönen.

As a cherry the gp opening was in the cake Reetta Hurskeen already in the preliminaries Finnish record run 12.70 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Time is the top statistic in Europe this season. There is enough time for 16th place on the world list, but there are no less than nine American paddlers ahead of him.

At the World Championships in August, there can only be three Americans at the starting line, so in that statistic, Hurske would be tenth in SE time. Eight oarsmen will run in the World Championship final.

The statistical number one is the Puerto Rican Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn with a peak time of 12.31. Last summer’s ME runner (12.12) Tobi Amusan clocked 12.57 last week in Jamaica. In the undressed World Cup statistics, the Nigerian is sixth.

Hurske already said in the spring that his goal is the World Cup final. It’s possible, but requires a perfect run in the semis. Viivi Lehikoinen has the same goal in the 400 meter hurdles.

Hurdle runners Reetta Hurske and Nooralotta Nezeri at the Jyväskylä GP on Wednesday.

The last time a Finnish diver was in the final of the World Championships was in 1987, when Tuija Helander was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles.

There was drama in Harju in the women’s speed fences, when Annimari Korte injured his hand on the fence while training. Lotta Haralan a promising run ended in a crash at the penultimate fence.

Korte had wanted to run in the final, but the doctor sent him for further examinations.

The hand injury does not interrupt Kortte’s competition season.

“You run it with your feet, you don’t need your hands,” Korte kept joking in Jyväskylä, where season’s top results were seen in many sports, as is typical at this time of the competition season.

Next for once, Finnish athletes are aiming for hard results at home next Tuesday at the Paavo Nurmi Games. Rinne runs 800 meters in Turku, where she is the only Finnish runner. Raitanen is involved in the obstacles.

In the women’s high-speed hurdles, the entire top four of Finland will be seen: Hurske and Korte, as well as the one who returned to the track after injuries Nooralotta Neziri and Lotta Harala.

Correction 8.6. 7:07 p.m.: Reetta Hurskee’s Finnish record in the 100-meter hurdles is 12.70, not 13.70 as the story read earlier.