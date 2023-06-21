The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will allow the regional leaders to negotiate their electoral pacts based on the political circumstances of each region under the filter of the results obtained in the May 28 elections against Vox. Because, he clarifies, “it is not the same” Extremadura, where the negotiations are broken, than the Valencian Community, with a government pact between both parties on the table.

In the case of Extremadura, Feijóo recalled that the popular got a high percentage of votes (39%) compared to the “modest” 8% of the party led by Santiago Abascal. While in Valencia the counterweights differ -almost 35% the PP and more than 12% in Vox-, which has led to an agreement to share posts in the Government.

In this way, the president of the PP, who yesterday participated in the meeting of the Reforma 21 PP Foundation, supports the position of the president of the party in Extremadura, María Guardiola, who has closed the possibility of an agreement at the insistence of Vox to have councils from the Board. Feijóo considers “disproportionate” the position that Abascal’s party has had to obtain the presidency of the Assembly; control a good part of the Table of that parliament; and, at the same time, be part of a theoretical future coalition regional executive.

Feijóo urges those of Abascal not to “invade” the negotiations in each territory with the landing of their national managers. He wants to give freedom. “It is the elected leaders who have to take the lead in the conversations,” he pointed out to the media. “I do not agree that national leaders are going to specify or change preliminary conversations that existed in these areas,” he pointed out, after Guardiola revealed that after each conversation, the Vox leaders consulted the party’s leaders in Madrid.

What the president of the PP wants is for each leader to negotiate according to their electoral strength. That is, that the same agreement is not extended in all the communities under the same conditions agreed upon by the future Valencian president, Carlos Mazón. There are close agreements with Vox in the Balearic Islands; they are much more complex with that same formation in Murcia, under risk of electoral repetition; and at the same time they have agreed with the Cantabrian Regionalist Party of Revilla.

Spain, of the first three



The debate on the autonomous pacts came in the middle of the meeting of the Fundación Reformismo 21, a forum in which the economic team closest to Feijóo participates, with Juan Bravo, Fátima Báñez, Pablo Vázquez or the recent incorporation of Luis Garicano, among others. . The president of the PP wants “in four years Spain to be one of the three fastest growing economies in the EU.” He will do so with an economic reform program to “address deep and lasting changes that strengthen our economy, progress and well-being.”