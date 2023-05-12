Of Health editorial

The European Testing Week dedicated to sexually transmitted infections is starting. In Italy, among others, Lila and Istituto Spallanzani participate

Free tests for sexually transmitted infections in various Italian cities, from 15 to 22 May, on the occasion of the European Testing Weekto promote the early diagnosis of HIV, viral hepatitis and other diseases. The campaign, promoted by EuroTest, is now in its tenth year and has involved 740 organizations over time, including NGOs, administrations, social services and public and private health services. Second EuroTest in the European region of the WHO (World Health Organization) they live two million three hundred thousand people with HIV and, among these, at least one in five does not know they have contracted the virus.

Testing too late Not only. Those who submit to the test often do it late: in Europe over half of new diagnoses occur when people are already infected with AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) or close to this condition. In Italy this percentage exceeds 63%. In our country, among others, the Lila (Italian League for the fight against AIDS) and the Spallanzani Institute in Rome. Lila will strengthen the offer of anonymous and free tests for HIV, hepatitis and syphilis with 17 dates in eight cities (Bari, Cagliari, Como, Florence, Livorno, Milan, Turin and Trento). In some Lila offices it will be possible to collect free self test kitsto also promote this opportunity for early diagnosis. By clicking HEREand by selecting Italy in the country field, it is possible to see the list of Italian Centers participating in the initiative.

Early diagnosis AIDS still present: in Italy they are registered 1,800 cases each yearcompared to one and a half million new infections in the world. Medicines today allow the patient to lead an almost normal life, including sexual lifebut only on condition that the disease is diagnosed early: for this reason it is very important to spread a culture of prevention and constant check with tests. An early diagnosis of HIV can change your life and help you immediately implement effective therapy – has explained Francesco Vaia, general manager of Spallanzani -. National Reference Center, theInmi Spallanzani promotes a quick, absolutely free and anonymous screening on HIV, hepatitis and syphilis. Knowing and preventing is essential.

It blocks the infection HIV screening is important – added the director of the Spallanzani Clinical Department, Andrea Antinori — because it allows for early diagnosis, and this means being able to promptly start antiretroviral therapy and prevent the complications of the disease. But having an early diagnosis also means suppressing the virus and not transmitting the infection. Today positive people who are in therapy and have undetected viraemia do not transmit the infection: prevention is important. At Spallanzani it will be possible to undergo tests on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 to 14; Wednesday from 14 to 18; Saturday from 9 to 12.