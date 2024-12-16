David SO, known as ‘El Tuvi’, has been sentenced to permanent prison reviewable by murder after sexually assaulting the 19-year-old girl Wafaa Sebbah in Carcaixent (Valencia).

The sentence of the First Section of the Valencia Court, which applies the guilty verdict issued by a popular jury on December 3 and was notified this Monday to the parties, declares David SO author of a crime of murder with treachery and cruelty subsequent to the commission of a crime against sexual freedom, reports the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).

Precisely for the crime of sexual assault, the magistrate who presided over this trial also imposes another penalty on the convicted person, consisting of eight years of prisonand supervised release for a period of 10 years.

The judicial resolution, which can be appealed before the Superior Court of Justice, recognizes a compensation total of 480,000 euros for the parents and both siblings of the deceased for the damages caused by the death of her daughter and sister, respectively.









The facts proven according to the jury’s verdict date back to November 17, 2019, when the accused, who was part of the same group of friends as the victim, picked her up with his car and took her to two properties belonging to his family, in a rural area of ​​Carcaixent, where they were consuming alcohol and drugs.

At one point, ‘El Tuvi’ tried to have some type of sexual relationship with the girl and, in the face of her opposition, he took off the clothes she was wearing and tore her bra.

Next, you shot even in seven occasions with a pellet gun, stabbed up to three times, the tied up and the suffocated until causing her death, subjecting her in the process to a situation of “humiliation” and “unnecessary, slow and continuous suffering.”

Wafaa’s lifeless body was located on June 17, 2021 inside a well from another estate in Carcaixent.

“Domination over women”

The sentence, as determined by the jury, establishes that the convicted man committed all these acts “as an expression of his superiority and domination on the woman”, to experience “sensations of power and control” over the girl “treating her as a mere object.”

In fact, prior to the crime he had already made sexual advances to her that had been rejected by her, a rejection in response to which he had sent her derogatory messages “with contempt towards the racial identity” of the victim, who was of Algerian nationality.