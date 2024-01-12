Fishburne therefore joins Liam Hemsworth, who will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri) and Joey Batey (Buttercup) for the new season of the series, whose production will begin in spring this year.

Netflix revealed that Laurence Fishburne the Morpheus of the Matrix trilogy and actor of many other successful films, has joined the cast of Season 4 of The Witcher in which he will play the role of Regis .

What will happen in Season 4 of The Witcher?

The Witcher Season 4 will adapt “The Baptism of Fire“, the third novel written by Andrzej Sapkowski, which sees Geralt searching for Ciri after the final events of the previous season. During this journey he will meet Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, or simply Regis, a doctor and refined gentleman who hides a dark secret .

This character also plays an important role in the Blood and Wine expansion of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as far as we remember that the CD Projekt RED games are not part of the canon of the series.

It's not the only Witcher-themed production coming to Netflix. In fact, at the end of 2024 the platform will also welcome The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an animated film set between episodes 5 and 6 of the first season of the live action series and which will see the Witcher investigate a mystery linked to a coastal village, becoming involved in a war between humans and mermaids against his will.