The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and his territorial ‘barons’ will lock themselves in Asturias this weekend to agree on the party’s agenda and strategy in 2025, which will have the housing problem in Spain as one of the key issues . The meeting, which the leader of the PPdeG, Alfonso Rueda, plans to attend, will end with the approval of a document that will include the PP’s priorities in this political course.

This PP summit, which will start this afternoon in the Asturian municipality of Colungaaims to coordinate policies and exhibit “stability” against the Government of Pedro Sánchez, which the ‘popular’ see “cornered by corruption” and “without a future”“, according to party sources.

“We are going to talk about the problems that the Spanish have and the solutions, not what we propose, but what we are already doing where we are governing,” declared the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, at a press conference in Oviedo together with the president of the PP of Asturias, Álvaro Queipo.

Sources around Feijóo have indicated that, in the face of the “unproductive” Conference of Presidents of Santander that Pedro Sánchez convened in December with the presidents of the CCAA, with “zero agreements and zero dialogue”, the leader of the PP now wants to exhibit in this “collective think tank” the “effective” management of his training and “share successful experiences” in the territories.

This ‘popular’ conclave – which will be in camera in Colunga except for Sunday, which Feijóo will close with a public event in Oviedo. will bring together 12 regional presidents of the PP for almost 48 hours with Feijóo, who will be accompanied by several members of his management committee.

“Frustrated” voters

Housing will be the central topic of the Asturias summit, although there will be two other important issues on the agenda: administrative simplification and reduction of bureaucratic obstacles, and advance in the single market. “It cannot be that a company that operates in Castilla y León has to start from scratch the procedures to open in another community,” added the sources consulted.

In ‘Génova’ they consider that there is a high number of “frustrated” voters with the Government’s housing management. “They voted for Pedro Sánchez six years ago to fix this problem, but the problem continues and has gotten worse,” the same sources highlighted.

Feijóo and his ‘barons’ want to reach a consensus on housing policies and the PP is working in three areas: presentation of an Urban Development and Housing Law, an alternative to the Land Law that the Government presented and then withdrew; measures for facilitate access to housing, mainly for young people; and request to unblock the Anti-Squatting Law, approved by a majority in the Senate, and blocked in Congress.

The objective is agree on proposals that will then be taken to the regional parliaments and to the Cortes Generales, betting on the release of endowment land to build homes. “We need more land and we will make it available because the solution is to build more housing and not to intervene in the market,” summarized the party’s national spokesperson, Borja Sémper, on Tuesday.

Declaration of Asturias

The ‘popular’ will approve the so-called ‘Declaration of Asturias’ after this regional summit in Colunga and Oviedo and They will announce it on Sundaywhile a family photo is planned. They thus continue the same line of work that they implemented in Córdoba in March of last year, when Feijóo held a first retreat with his ‘barons’ to coordinate policies.

There, Feijóo and his ‘barons’ signed the so-called ‘Córdoba Declaration’, in which they expressed their rejection of the amnesty. Furthermore, in that document they committed to applying free early childhood education from 0 to 3 years in this legislature, they proposed that the EBAU 2025 “is celebrated with homogeneous criteria”establish “a common framework regarding the vaccination schedule or approve “an administrative simplification rule at least once a year.”

They also defended a “fair and unprivileged” regional financing and “effective co-governance of the Next Generation Funds”, promote a shock plan to expand doctors in primary care and commit to a national water pact. Likewise, they advocated for “real coordination both in Spain and in the European Union and sufficient financing of immigration policy”, among other measures.

Sánchez’s “wild card”

Sources from the PP admit that Feijóo and his ‘barons’ will not be able to ignore the issues that are the focus of current political affairs during their confinement, such as the fact that this week they started the events for the 50th anniversary of Franco’s deatha “wild card” with which, according to the ‘popular’, Sánchez seeks divert attention from the “corruption that besieges the PSOE.”

The Asturias event also takes place in the midst of the tension that exists in Venezuela, where Nicolás Maduro insists on his challenge to take office despite the fact that Chavismo has not yet published the minutes that should support its theoretical victory.

This Thursday Feijóo, accompanied by former presidents José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, attended the rally held at Puerta del Sol in favor of democracy in Venezuela and the recognition of Edmundo González as “legitimate president” of the country.

Furthermore, the Asturian summit takes place after the PSOE has registered a bill in Congress to limit accusations. According to the PP, what Sánchez seeks with this initiative is “impunity” for the PSOE against the “cases of corruption that corner him” and “gag” judges to “stop judicial investigations”in the words of Cuca Gamarra.