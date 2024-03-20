There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that the monitor LG 27GR95QE UltraGear Gaming it is on sale at €799.99 with Prime, compared to the list price of €1399.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is one of the most convenient ever seen on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
The LG 27GR95QE UltraGear monitor
The LG 27GR95QE UltraGear Gaming Monitor offers an extraordinary visual experience with its 27″ True Black HDR OLED display and QHD resolution of 2560×1440. With an ultra-fast response time of just 0.03ms, G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium 240Hz, it offers smooth and without flickering.
Equipped with HDMI 2.1 VRR (HDCP 2.3) and Display Port 1.4 ports, this monitor is ready to support the latest technologies and ensure advanced connectivity. Flicker Safe technology reduces eye strain during long gaming sessions, ensuring optimal comfort.
