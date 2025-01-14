The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has announced that he will support the Government’s pension reform, since it has the endorsement of the employers’ association. On the contrary, he has announced that he will not sit down to negotiate anything regarding housing until Pedro Sánchez withdraws the judicial reform to limit popular accusations. “If they do not withdraw this law that curtails press freedom and shields partners, “It will be difficult to sit with a Government that does not believe in the rule of law.” For his part, the popular leader has advanced measures that will be carried out by the eleven communities led by his formation and the two autonomous cities, among others, the creation of a public Land Portal with detailed information on the plots on which to build apartments.

Feijóo has been forceful with his opinion on pensions, thus marking the position within his formation: “We do not agree on how it was done, but we do agree on the content, There is an agreement between employers and unions, and although we believe that these agreements also have to be reached and negotiated in the chamber, we understand that it is sufficient support for the PP to position itself in favor of that decree. It is necessary to bring the group together and form the final position,” he explained at an informative breakfast organized by Nueva Economía Fórum.

The new pension reform includes matters that were left pending in the bulk of the reform approved in 2022 and 2023 and which once again linked the increase in pensions to inflation. The new regulations will improve the incentives to delay the retirement age, as well as make them compatible with active retirement and will establish a new procedure for the recognition of coefficients that reduce the retirement age in activities with high levels of hardship, toxicity, danger or unhealthiness. , among other changes.

The opposition leader has justified his support for this Government reform by the fact that it has been negotiated with the employers. The same does not happen in terms of housing, which is why the popular has already warned that he will not support this reform, first because of the substance, because it is against the framework proposed by Sánchez and, second because of the forms, since the PSOE plans to limit the popular accusation without the mandatory reports, which is why the PP refuses to negotiate with this formation in this context.

“This scandalous measure does not arise at any time but precisely now when the brother, the spouse and the state attorney general are in numerous cases. This bill was not contemplated in any electoral program nor is it subject to the mandatory reports. “More than autocracy we must talk about egocracy.” For this reason, Feijóo has challenged the parliamentary groups that supported the motion of censure against Mariano Rajoy in 2018 to reject this “savagery.”

To the criticism, the popular has added the propositional part. In terms of housing, it has announced that the PP communities will open a public land portal with detailed information on the plots on which to build apartments. He has also advocated streamlining the urban planning process through a land law, granting a maximum period of three months for the issuance of sectoral reports so that if there is no ruling Administrative silence will be understood as positive.

With this, Feijóo has vindicated his housing model against the “patches” and “errors” of the Government that involve “interventionism, offering only rental as a message and “eternalizing” without effecting the protection of public housing must be guaranteed.

“More reasons for a motion of censure than in 2018”

Due to all of the above, and especially due to the investigations into the Government and the president’s personal environment, Feijóo believes that “there are more serious cases in Spain” than when Sánchez presented the motion of censure against Rajoy in 2018: “There are more cases of corruption; no president was in a situation like this.

For this reason, he has encouraged the groups that once fired Rajoy from Moncloa to be “coherent” and support an alleged motion against Sánchez. However, Feijóo questions whether they are going to do it, so he will not present it until there is a “real possibility” of winning it. “Ask Junts what they want to do,” he replied. He has also addressed Vox that although it has already confirmed that it would support this initiative, it threatens to overturn the regional budgets where the PP does not have an absolute majority. “It will be a good thermometer to know if Vox wants to change the government of Spain or the opposition.”