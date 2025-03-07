Before the electric toaster There was the ‘Carmela’ – a flat and grated pan that was fulfilled by the appliance – and, even before, the grills on fire or embers. Toasted bread, despite the fact that American culture has made those … toasted with butter A breakfast icon is a custom as Mediterranean as taking them with olive oil.

There is that treasure of the National Newspaper library to document that daily life of past centuries and demonstrate it. An anecdote, dated in 1765 but told in the ‘Literary, instructive and curious memorial of the Court of Madrid‘In May 1876, he normally collects the breakfast of a milk house – in the way of breastfeeding babies -: “Coffee with toasted bread slices smeared with butter.” The history in question describes a choking with the toast cortex and the risk of death of these accidents when eating the one they already warned of at the time and that in 2022 – last study available – caused 3,546 deaths in Spain.

The one of 1765 is, by the way, the year in which the historian Mónica Vázquez Astorga sets the opening of the First cafeteria of Madridin the golden Fontana. But for the arrival of the electric toaster you have to go back at the end of the 19th and early twentieth centuries.

The English attribute the idea – in 1893, in Leeds from the hand of the engineer Bell Cromptonkey figure in the electrification and lighting of England. The Americans, meanwhile, have been thrown out to have patented and taken to the market in 1910 the First domestic toaster: The D-12 model of General Electric.

Until 2020, the Wikipedia And the bad faith of a student who registered a false entry in this free access encyclopedia disseminated the bulus that the toaster had been created by a Scottish engineer who did not even exist. The deception came so high that his name ‘Alan McMesters’ became considered by the Bank of England as a candidate to appear in the 50 -pound tickets between figures such as the mathematician Bertrand Russell or the father of artificial intelligence, Alan Turing –Who finally starred in paper money.