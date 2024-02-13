Feeling less excluded and safer: the good side of always carrying your cell phone with you

Less ability to concentrate and pay attention. Fewer memories. Isolation. Sleeping problems. Anxiety. Addiction. The list of everything bad that mobile phones have brought is long and well known, but despite this we all go with a smartphone There has to be something more in the bag, pocket or hand that explains our behavior than simple addiction. The list of advantages is also evident: smartphones They allow us to communicate, access information, pay in establishments, take photos, get our bearings and much more. But how far does the good go? Is it enough to compensate for all the negative?

The studies that investigate the positive side of always being glued to a mobile device are fewer than those that deal with the havoc that this dependency can produce, something that Frank Schneider, professor at the University of Amsterdam and one of the authors of one of those studies on good, attributes, among other things, to the negativity bias of human beings. Just as bad news tends to carry more weight in journalism, “the same thing happens in the scientific journal market,” he explains.

In your studypublished in April 2023 in the magazine Computers in Human Behaviorthe function of the smartphones as comfort objects, similar to the blankets or stuffed animals that some children have. To do this, they focused on the perception of social threat and ostracism and whether this was reduced solely by having the cell phone at hand. “The main results were that the smartphone acted as a physical shock absorber and that people with the smartphone in the pocket felt less excluded than those who did not have it,” Schneider summarizes. Furthermore, they also concluded that thinking about the social functions of the smartphone (social applications) “reduces the feeling of ostracism better than when the smartphone only has apps of information”, although he concedes that more research is necessary.

Are we to conclude that the fact that cell phones can make us feel less is a positive thing? For Arturo Montejo, a researcher at the University of Jaén, it is not so clear. “Although it is undeniable that this ubiquitous connection allows us to feel accompanied and that this feeling of security is real, I wonder if what we are really identifying is that we have generated a problem, a helplessness. We have become so accustomed to phones that we have not been able to develop that self-confidence or strength to autonomously face certain situations,” he reflects.

For Schneider, this type of criticism is understandable, and he compares the situation to having to wear glasses. “I feel safer when I wear them and I'm afraid to ride a bike without them,” she exemplifies. In his opinion, taking into account all the functions of the smartphones and their usefulness—and without denying their risks—the important thing is to “learn to use them well.”

changes in the brain

With some frequency, images of some event go viral in which the people present have taken the lead. smartphone and they are dedicated to recording whatever is happening. “The use of mobile devices has changed the way we interact with the environment, especially with regard to information and contact with others,” says Diego Redolar, professor at the UOC and expert in neuroscience. . The main criticism made of this omnipresence of smartphone in our lives, he adds, is that “we are seeing reality through the mobile phone and that is detrimental, from a neural point of view, to the way in which we process information.” This means, mainly, that “we do not consolidate the information in the most correct way.” Redolar also mentions the fact that we are hooked because the applications are designed in a way that “they activate a part of our brain called the neural substrate of reinforcement, which makes it very difficult for us to stop using them.”

However, there is also a positive side to the effects of constant cell phone use on the brain. Having so much access to so much information at all times makes it necessary to filter better, knowing what is important and what