After a period of silence on social media, a few days ago, Fedez he is momentarily active again on his Instagram profile to declare that he is going through a difficult period. His mother also thought about breaking the silence on the matter, which unleashed the wrath of the haters. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, during the last period on social all we do is talk about Fedez. After the kiss taken with Rosa Chemical and the dispute with Chiara Ferragni on the stage of the Ariston theater, the Milanese rapper is disappeared completely from social media. In a recently posted video he showed himself to be a stutterer and from the few published images he seems to be fine bad.

However, after a few days of silencethe person concerned decided to shed light on the question publishing a message on his Instagram profile:

I’m going through a period where I prefer to stay away from social media as much as possible. The relationship with my wife, whom I thank for her constant support, has nothing to do with this decision. See you soon.

In the light of the numerous controversies among which her son ended up, Annamaria Berrinzaghi could not help but intervene. In detail, Fedez’s mother has published a post on his Instagram profile which seems to refer to the health conditions of his son. These were hers words:

Ignorance and envy is the evil of the world.

Statements from the manager divided the web. Indeed, some have shown support for the singer encouraging him to come back stronger than before. Instead, others have leveled thoughtful accusations. These is the comment of a haters: