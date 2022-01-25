Chiara Ferragni at a candlelit dinner with Fedez, the influencer and the singer show themselves more in love than ever

After the numerous rumors relating to an alleged crisis between Chiara Ferragni And Fedez, the two leave all fans breathless. The famous influencer and the singer spent a special evening together dining by candlelight in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele. Here is the most precious gift from as much as 300 thousand euros.

Recently on social media we do nothing but talk about Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. A few days ago the couple had become the protagonist of a gossip due to their alleged crisis. However, over the last few hours the two have proven quite the opposite: in the middle of one romantic dinner, the singer gave a very precious jewel to the influencer. Let’s find out all together details.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez decided to take some time for themselves and dined at Carlo Cracco in Vittorio Emanuele Gallery. It all took place in one reserved room and decorated with rose petals where the couple could enjoy gods dishes delicious.

The digital entrepreneur has published a series of photo on her Instagram profile where she shows up inside the chic place with her husband and in a total white look. However, one detail did not go unnoticed by the fans. It is about the most precious jewel worn by the influencer herself during dinner.

In fact, Chiara Ferragni sported a bracelet very particular, studded with diamonds and characterized by two panther heads at the ends. The luxury accessory is signed Cartier and has a staggering price: on the online site it is on sale for 318 thousand euros. It is probably a gift from Fedez as Ferragni did not have it in the photos taken before arriving at the restaurant.

However, fans on social media have wondered what theoccasion to celebrate in view of such a romantic dinner. These days there is no anniversary and neither is the birthday of either of them. There probably isn’t any reason: after spending a lot of time at home in quarantine, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have decided to stay alone in calm.