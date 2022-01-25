the series of Kimetsu no Yaiba has memorable characters as its second season has shown with characters like Tengen Uzui or Kyojuro Rengoku. However, there are people in the fan community who are fond of other pillars as this cosplay from Mitsuri Kanroji Y Shinobu Kochō.

Although, this does not return to the two powerful pillars of the series as we know them, this version of Catherine Rocchi Y Miikhy shows us a change of work address of these two girls. They left behind the life of demon slayers to become the fourth wife of Tengen?

The message they shared Instagram of her cosplay Mitsuri Kanroji Y Shinobu Kōcho says the following: ‘me trying to become Tanden’s fourth wife as—my baby @mochichuu always being the prettiest🎇’.

Now, also the photos of these fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba they show us what her path would be to become the fourth wife of the pillar Tengen Uzui. They will probably choose to run a skate bar and get your attention.

Certainly the bunny costumes that complement your cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji Y Shinobu Kōcho they give them a special touch that the mighty warrior could appreciate.

This cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji and Shinobu Kocho changes their work in Kimetsu no Yaiba

In the case of Catherine Rocchi, her cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji from Kimetsu no Yaiba She left behind her long-sleeved white haori and her black demon hunter outfit for a brown corset, a mustard yellow dress and pink roller skates that match her hair perfectly.

Complementing this cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji, Miikhy take the place of Shinobu Kōcho, the pillar of insects in Kimetsu no Yaiba. She’s ditched her butterfly headdress, white haori, and hunter outfit for fishnet stockings, burgundy bunny ears and outfit, and matching red sneakers.

