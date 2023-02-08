During the second evening of San Remo Festival the host connected by the ship of the event sponsor was Fedez who sang a new rap piece of his that, he said, “I take on full responsibility “, underlining that the text was not viewed by anyone from Rai before its performance.

During the performance, Fedez uncorked a photo of the Deputy Minister Galeazzo Bignami and also spoke of the cancer he faced, then made a dedication to Gianluca Viall i, died of pancreatic cancer. Here are his verses:

A jackal, a vulture, an egomaniac enter a bar

and the bartender asks “Hi Fedez, what can I make you?”

It’s the return of the jerk on the track but one that no one ever said it to their face

which is not a fake, which does not make videos with the chasing got ya

Come and take forgiveness from my arms

I get off a catamaran with paper in hand

I am Napoleon with dwarf syndrome

I decide when to come, bro I prepare it like Matteo Messina Denaro

Second in Sanremo with the victory of the Maneskin

Free the nipple, like Victoria of Maneskin

Brother you are not first in anything if you are first in FIMI

that everything in life has a price, even streaming

If Rosa Chemical goes to Sanremo, the quarrel breaks out

Perhaps better the deputy minister dressed as Hitler

Unfortunately, abortion is a right

Yes, but I didn’t say it, a minister said it

Sometimes I too shoot bullshit from the rooftops

but I don’t do it at taxpayer expense

Because I’m an expert at stepping on shit

Hello Codacons, look how I enjoy it

Oh well let’s dramatize, I had cancer

and like a real tough guy I went on tv and cried

When I think of who gave me strength, I look up

The memory of Gianluca that I bring to this stage