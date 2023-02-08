Connected from the ship, he sings a new rap piece with a surprise text (“For which I take full responsibility”) in which he doesn’t send them to the Codacons and the politician and then talks about the tumor with a special dedication
During the second evening of San Remo Festival the host connected by the ship of the event sponsor was Fedezwho sang a new rap piece of his that, he said, “I take on full responsibility“, underlining that the text was not viewed by anyone from Rai before its performance.
Fedez’s text at Sanremo 2023
—
During the performance, Fedez uncorked a photo of the Deputy Minister Galeazzo Bignami and also spoke of the cancer he faced, then made a dedication to Gianluca Vialli, died of pancreatic cancer. Here are his verses:
A jackal, a vulture, an egomaniac enter a bar
and the bartender asks “Hi Fedez, what can I make you?”
It’s the return of the jerk on the track but one that no one ever said it to their face
which is not a fake, which does not make videos with the chasing got ya
Come and take forgiveness from my arms
I get off a catamaran with paper in hand
I am Napoleon with dwarf syndrome
I decide when to come, bro I prepare it like Matteo Messina Denaro
Second in Sanremo with the victory of the Maneskin
Free the nipple, like Victoria of Maneskin
Brother you are not first in anything if you are first in FIMI
that everything in life has a price, even streaming
If Rosa Chemical goes to Sanremo, the quarrel breaks out
Perhaps better the deputy minister dressed as Hitler
Unfortunately, abortion is a right
Yes, but I didn’t say it, a minister said it
Sometimes I too shoot bullshit from the rooftops
but I don’t do it at taxpayer expense
Because I’m an expert at stepping on shit
Hello Codacons, look how I enjoy it
Oh well let’s dramatize, I had cancer
and like a real tough guy I went on tv and cried
When I think of who gave me strength, I look up
The memory of Gianluca that I bring to this stage
